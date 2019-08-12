The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Can South Africa survive and prosper beyond the New Dawn?


Former Deputy Finance Minister dropped that huge bombshell that the Gupta brothers had offered him the Finance Minister position for R600 million, which he declined. This set him on a journey to look into the nature of our political and economic system that would allow for certain interests to be pushed. He has said that state capture is beyond certain individuals, it is beyond former President Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What’s Viral - Creative driver makes hilarious sign to help him merge in traffic

12 August 2019 7:59 AM
Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign

12 August 2019 7:20 AM
Copy of #BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

12 August 2019 7:00 AM
What's going viral

9 August 2019 8:11 AM
Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand

8 August 2019 9:40 AM
What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone

8 August 2019 8:03 AM
Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?

8 August 2019 7:33 AM
Toni Morrison Tribute

7 August 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - This has to be the best of SA comedy! #PitoriRewindz

7 August 2019 8:05 AM
EWN Headlines
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board

Craig van Rooyen has resigned from the position, citing personal reasons.
Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse army, cops of targeting the wrong people
Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse army, cops of targeting the wrong people

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that over 1,000 people had been arrested since Operation Lockdown was launched, which saw the deployment of the SANDF in July.

WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC
WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved last week after months of public spats.
