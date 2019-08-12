Can South Africa survive and prosper beyond the New Dawn?

12 August 2019 7:43 AM

Former Deputy Finance Minister dropped that huge bombshell that the Gupta brothers had offered him the Finance Minister position for R600 million, which he declined. This set him on a journey to look into the nature of our political and economic system that would allow for certain interests to be pushed. He has said that state capture is beyond certain individuals, it is beyond former President Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.