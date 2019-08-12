Former Deputy Finance Minister dropped that huge bombshell that the Gupta brothers had offered him the Finance Minister position for R600 million, which he declined. This set him on a journey to look into the nature of our political and economic system that would allow for certain interests to be pushed. He has said that state capture is beyond certain individuals, it is beyond former President Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Can South Africa survive and prosper beyond the New Dawn?
|
What’s Viral - Creative driver makes hilarious sign to help him merge in traffic
|
12 August 2019 7:59 AM
|
12 August 2019 7:20 AM
|
12 August 2019 7:00 AM
|
9 August 2019 8:11 AM
|
Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand
|
8 August 2019 9:40 AM
|
What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone
|
8 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?
|
8 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
7 August 2019 9:38 AM
|
What’s Viral - This has to be the best of SA comedy! #PitoriRewindz
|
7 August 2019 8:05 AM