Why a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Helen Zille, Senior policy fellow at the South African Institute of Race Relations and Mahlatse Mahlase, SANEF Chairperson

Sanef and five senior journalists approached the Equality Court, to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists. Helen Zille, in her thoughtful piece, wrote how a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech.

What’s Viral - SA reacts to viral video of crying woman at Hong Kong protests

13 August 2019 8:00 AM
What’s Viral - Creative driver makes hilarious sign to help him merge in traffic

12 August 2019 7:59 AM
Can South Africa survive and prosper beyond the New Dawn?

12 August 2019 7:43 AM
Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign

12 August 2019 7:20 AM
Copy of #BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

12 August 2019 7:00 AM
What's going viral

9 August 2019 8:11 AM
Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand

8 August 2019 9:40 AM
What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone

8 August 2019 8:03 AM
Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?

8 August 2019 7:33 AM
SAA cancels flights between JHB, Hong Kong for second day
SAA cancels flights between JHB, Hong Kong for second day

This came as Hong Kong’s international airport cancelled all its flights for the second day due to protests.
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told

Former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi testified before the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
Solidarity starts process to hold Brian Molefe criminally liable over pension
Solidarity starts process to hold Brian Molefe criminally liable over pension

The move followed the decision by the Constitutional Court last month to dismiss Molefe’s application to appeal a High Court order, which found he had unlawfully enriched himself.
