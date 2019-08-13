The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - SA reacts to viral video of crying woman at Hong Kong protests


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Why a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech?

13 August 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - Creative driver makes hilarious sign to help him merge in traffic

12 August 2019 7:59 AM
Can South Africa survive and prosper beyond the New Dawn?

12 August 2019 7:43 AM
Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign

12 August 2019 7:20 AM
Copy of #BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

12 August 2019 7:00 AM
What's going viral

9 August 2019 8:11 AM
Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand

8 August 2019 9:40 AM
What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone

8 August 2019 8:03 AM
Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?

8 August 2019 7:33 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Eskom: Power grid stable, no need for load shedding
Eskom: Power grid stable, no need for load shedding

Eskom on Tuesday said the grid remained stable and there was enough power to meet the country's demands.

2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail
2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail

Samuel Motaung and Timothy Piet Mohlala on Tuesday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a bail application.

Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week
Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week

Hanekom, who’s also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, is suing Zuma for R500,000.

