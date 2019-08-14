PRASA war room

14 August 2019 7:39 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Nkosinathi Sishi Group CEO at PRASA and Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Daily Maverick.



Train safety has deteriorated causing deaths and injuries. PRASA is not only on the brink of financial collapse‚ it is shedding commuters who have lost confidence in its ability to deliver an efficient and timeous service. The previous annual report showed that Prasa was failing to deliver in its core mandate‚ which has been blamed on governance and leadership instability.