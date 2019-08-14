The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

PRASA war room


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Nkosinathi Sishi Group CEO at PRASA and Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Daily Maverick.

Train safety has deteriorated causing deaths and injuries. PRASA is not only on the brink of financial collapse‚ it is shedding commuters who have lost confidence in its ability to deliver an efficient and timeous service. The previous annual report showed that Prasa was failing to deliver in its core mandate‚ which has been blamed on governance and leadership instability.

14 August 2019 9:51 AM
What's Viral - SA reacts to viral video of crying woman at Hong Kong protests

13 August 2019 8:00 AM
Why a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech?

13 August 2019 7:45 AM
What's Viral - Creative driver makes hilarious sign to help him merge in traffic

12 August 2019 7:59 AM
Can South Africa survive and prosper beyond the New Dawn?

12 August 2019 7:43 AM
Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign

12 August 2019 7:20 AM
Copy of #BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

12 August 2019 7:00 AM
What's going viral

9 August 2019 8:11 AM
Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand

8 August 2019 9:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela
DUT orders independent inquiry into murder of Mlungisi Madonsela

Mlungisi Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier in 2019.
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis
Modise agrees to DA request to debate unemployment crisis

DA leader Mmusi Maimane had written to Modise saying the debate was of national importance.
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female

After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
