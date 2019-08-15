Foreign-owned shops looted in Soweto on Wednesday

15 August 2019 7:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Loren Landau, South African Research Chair in Mobility and the Politics of Difference at the African Centre for Migration & Society.



It appears that there could be a new wave of xenophobia just as foreign-owned shops in Soweto were under siege yesterday as residents went on a looting spree in about six townships. This comes in the wake of the drive to have foreign nationals deported to their respective countries within the next 30 days. This follows the raids at the Joburg CBD, foreign nationals accusing the state of unfair targeting. Does deportation work?