Seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned down

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Judge Ian Farlam, Chair of the Marikana Commission Inquiry.
Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West province and calls for the arrest of those responsible have continued to grow.
A Commission chaired by retired judge Ian Farlam made several findings against the unions, the police and Lonmin, found that a defective police plan was in part to blame for the massacre, and made several recommendations.
16 August 2019 8:02 AM
