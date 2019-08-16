Seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned down

16 August 2019 7:38 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Judge Ian Farlam, Chair of the Marikana Commission Inquiry.



Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West province and calls for the arrest of those responsible have continued to grow.



A Commission chaired by retired judge Ian Farlam made several findings against the unions, the police and Lonmin, found that a defective police plan was in part to blame for the massacre, and made several recommendations.