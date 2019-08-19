Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa : CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa
South Africa's tourism industry industry contributed 425.8 billion rand to the South African economy last year. Tourism also contributed 1.5 million jobs to the country during this time.
But there is still the idea that the country's tourism industry has not yet tapped into its full potential.
Threats of crime and service delivery protests to tourism
