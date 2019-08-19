The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Threats of crime and service delivery protests to tourism


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa : CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

South Africa's tourism industry industry contributed 425.8 billion rand to the South African economy last year. Tourism also contributed 1.5 million jobs to the country during this time.
But there is still the idea that the country's tourism industry has not yet tapped into its full potential.

What’s Viral - Trying to teach the daughter a fun dance

What’s Viral - Trying to teach the daughter a fun dance

19 August 2019 8:06 AM
What’s Gone Viral

What’s Gone Viral

16 August 2019 8:02 AM
Seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned down

Seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned down

16 August 2019 7:38 AM
What’s Gone Viral

What’s Gone Viral

15 August 2019 8:03 AM
Foreign-owned shops looted in Soweto on Wednesday

Foreign-owned shops looted in Soweto on Wednesday

15 August 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Gone Viral

What’s Gone Viral

14 August 2019 9:51 AM
PRASA war room

PRASA war room

14 August 2019 7:39 AM
What’s Viral - SA reacts to viral video of crying woman at Hong Kong protests

What’s Viral - SA reacts to viral video of crying woman at Hong Kong protests

13 August 2019 8:00 AM
Why a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech?

Why a win for SANEF could be bad for freedom of speech?

13 August 2019 7:45 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Govt rhetoric, inaction putting lives of foreign nationals in danger - forum
Govt rhetoric, inaction putting lives of foreign nationals in danger - forum

Last week foreign-owned shops in Soweto were attacked and looted.
Nxasana to reveal more details on golden handshake at state capture inquiry
Nxasana to reveal more details on golden handshake at state capture inquiry

Hearings are taking a break from evidence related to the Estina dairy farm project to focus again on the criminal justice system.

Ipid investigating WC anti-gang unit member’s murder
Ipid investigating WC anti-gang unit member’s murder

David Hoffman was shot dead over the weekend. A fellow unit official is being questioned following the incident.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us