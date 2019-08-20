Bongani Bingwa speaks to Howard Dembovsky Chairperson of the Justice Project South Africa.
Too late to fight the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence and it is here to say, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill into law that could see violators of traffic law have their licenses suspended or worse, cancelled.
Justice Project South Africa has called the law “an abomination and the work of the devil”.
Concerns about Aarto Bill
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Howard Dembovsky Chairperson of the Justice Project South Africa.
|
20 August 2019 9:00 AM
|
20 August 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Viral - Wheelchair man gets first taste of freedom in two years
|
20 August 2019 8:01 AM
|
20 August 2019 7:18 AM
|
What’s Viral - Father and daughter dance-off changes when she starts twerking
|
19 August 2019 8:06 AM
|
19 August 2019 7:34 AM
|
16 August 2019 8:02 AM
|
Seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned down
|
16 August 2019 7:38 AM
|
15 August 2019 8:03 AM