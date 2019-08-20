The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Concerns about Aarto Bill


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Howard Dembovsky Chairperson of the Justice Project South Africa.

Too late to fight the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence and it is here to say, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill into law that could see violators of traffic law have their licenses suspended or worse, cancelled.

Justice Project South Africa has called the law “an abomination and the work of the devil”.

Dis-Chem Random Act of Kindness

20 August 2019 9:00 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Wheelchair man gets first taste of freedom in two years

20 August 2019 8:01 AM
The Political Desk

20 August 2019 7:18 AM
What’s Viral - Father and daughter dance-off changes when she starts twerking

19 August 2019 8:06 AM
Threats of crime and service delivery protests to tourism

19 August 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Gone Viral

16 August 2019 8:02 AM
Seventh anniversary of the Marikana Massacre which saw 34 miners gunned down

16 August 2019 7:38 AM
What’s Gone Viral

15 August 2019 8:03 AM
EWN Headlines
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng

On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter

Peter Thabethe is testifying at the state capture commission, where he is being questioned about his involvement in the failed project.

