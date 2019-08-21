The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Former SABC Interim Board Member on SIU report


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mathatha Tsedu Former SABC Interim Board Member.

Former SABC interim board members reacted with curiosity and dismay to a Special Investigating Unit report into a R185m security contract. The SIU had made damning findings against the board’s awarding of a security contract to Mafoko Security two years ago.

Former SABC Interim Board Members, who were involved in the procurement and awarding of the R185 million security tender could now face legal action, but they now want to take the report on review?

EWN Headlines
‘I’m not giving up’: CT mom determined to find son missing in Vietnam
‘I’m not giving up’: CT mom determined to find son missing in Vietnam

The mother of a South African man missing in Vietnam believed that her son may likely be suffering from memory loss.
Estina cattle deaths blamed on media, funding suspension
Estina cattle deaths blamed on media, funding suspension

The former head of the Free State Agriculture Department claimed the reason cattle started dying on the Estina dairy farm is that the media had started investigating the scandal and financial support for the project had been suspended.
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody

Tshegofatso Selahle (35) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday following an incident with JMPD officers the previous night.
