Former SABC Interim Board Member on SIU report

21 August 2019 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mathatha Tsedu Former SABC Interim Board Member.



Former SABC interim board members reacted with curiosity and dismay to a Special Investigating Unit report into a R185m security contract. The SIU had made damning findings against the board’s awarding of a security contract to Mafoko Security two years ago.



Former SABC Interim Board Members, who were involved in the procurement and awarding of the R185 million security tender could now face legal action, but they now want to take the report on review?