Seriti commission's arms deal findings set aside

22 August 2019 7:36 AM

Bongani Bongani speaks to Ghalib Galant, Deputy National Coordinator at Right2Know



Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, who gave the ruling, said that "it is clear that the commission failed to enquire fully and comprehensively into the issues which it was required to investigate on the basis of its terms of reference”.



The Seriti Inquiry, which was established in 2011, sat between the years 2013 and 2015, costing around 140 million rand.