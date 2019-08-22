The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Seriti commission's arms deal findings set aside


Bongani Bongani speaks to Ghalib Galant, Deputy National Coordinator at Right2Know

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, who gave the ruling, said that "it is clear that the commission failed to enquire fully and comprehensively into the issues which it was required to investigate on the basis of its terms of reference”.

The Seriti Inquiry, which was established in 2011, sat between the years 2013 and 2015, costing around 140 million rand.

What’s Viral - Woman wears wedding dress for an entire year

21 August 2019 8:15 AM
Former SABC Interim Board Member on SIU report

21 August 2019 7:33 AM
Dis-Chem random act of kindness

20 August 2019 9:00 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Wheelchair man gets first taste of freedom in two years

20 August 2019 8:01 AM
Concerns about Aarto Bill

20 August 2019 7:33 AM
The Political Desk

20 August 2019 7:18 AM
What’s Viral - Father and daughter dance-off changes when she starts twerking

19 August 2019 8:06 AM
Threats of crime and service delivery protests to tourism

19 August 2019 7:34 AM
EWN Headlines
Malawi leader warns protesters planning airports shutdown
The protesters have threatened a three-day shutdown of the country's borders and airports, starting 26 August.
Cameroon anglophone separatist leader gets life sentence
Ayuk Tabe, a charismatic leader widely deemed as a moderate in the separatist movement, was convicted with nine others of charges including "terrorism and secession", the state's lawyer, Martin Luther Achet, told AFP.

Sudan swears in ruling council and prime minister
A government is expected to be formed within a week, after which the new institutions can tackle the daunting task of rescuing a failing economy and ending three different internal armed conflicts.
