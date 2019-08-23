Bongani Bingwa speaks to Herman Mashaba : Executive Mayor in the City of Johannesburg
The ANC in Johannesburg withdrawn a motion of noconfidence against City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba. Over the past few weeks, the ANC in Johannesburg has confidently proclaimed that it would get rid of Mashaba.
The party failed to reach an agreement with opposition parties during closed round table meetings for the motion to go ahead.
ANC withdrawn a motion of no confidence against City of Jo'burg Mayor
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Herman Mashaba : Executive Mayor in the City of Johannesburg
|
What’s Viral - This may be the most amazing thing you see today
|
23 August 2019 8:04 AM
|
22 August 2019 9:20 AM
|
What’s Viral - Pilot films the aftermath of his plane crashing into the ocean
|
22 August 2019 8:37 AM
|
22 August 2019 7:36 AM
|
21 August 2019 8:15 AM
|
21 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
20 August 2019 9:00 AM
|
20 August 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Viral - Wheelchair man gets first taste of freedom in two years
|
20 August 2019 8:01 AM