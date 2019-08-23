The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

ANC withdrawn a motion of no confidence against City of Jo'burg Mayor


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Herman Mashaba : Executive Mayor in the City of Johannesburg

The ANC in Johannesburg withdrawn a motion of noconfidence against City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba. Over the past few weeks, the ANC in Johannesburg has confidently proclaimed that it would get rid of Mashaba.

The party failed to reach an agreement with opposition parties during closed round table meetings for the motion to go ahead.

What’s Viral - This may be the most amazing thing you see today

23 August 2019 8:04 AM
Tourism Grading Council on grading small operators

22 August 2019 9:20 AM
What’s Viral - Pilot films the aftermath of his plane crashing into the ocean

22 August 2019 8:37 AM
Seriti commission's arms deal findings set aside

22 August 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - Woman wears wedding dress for an entire year

21 August 2019 8:15 AM
Former SABC Interim Board Member on SIU report

21 August 2019 7:33 AM
Dis-Chem random act of kindness

20 August 2019 9:00 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Wheelchair man gets first taste of freedom in two years

20 August 2019 8:01 AM
EWN Headlines
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest

Bryan De Klerk’s compensation claim against the minister followed his 2012 arrest when his employer lodged a complaint of assault against him.

Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn

The ANC on Thursday withdrew its planned motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
