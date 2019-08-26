The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running


The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has elected its new leader, after 44 years. Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected unopposed to succeed Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as party leader during a national elective conference in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

Hlabisa joined the Inkatha youth brigade in 1978 and has had an unbroken stint as a serving local councillor for 24 years.

What’s Viral - Scottish man embroiled hilarious argument Alexa accent

Discovery 947 Ride Joburg which takes place on Sunday 17th November

What’s Viral - This may be the most amazing thing you see today

ANC withdrawn a motion of no confidence against City of Jo'burg Mayor

Tourism Grading Council on grading small operators

What’s Viral - Pilot films the aftermath of his plane crashing into the ocean

Seriti commission's arms deal findings set aside

What’s Viral - Woman wears wedding dress for an entire year

Former SABC Interim Board Member on SIU report

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
UK pledges £10 mn for fire-ravaged Amazon
The money would be made available immediately to help restore the habitat, including areas that have been hit by the fires, the British government said in a statement released at the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with testimony from ex-Presidency officials
The state capture inquiry resumes after a two-day break and is expected to hear testimony from two former senior officials in the Presidency over claims that that former President Jacob Zuma sent his relatives to Cabinet ministers with instructions to help them secure government contracts.
Petition calls for bail to be denied to suspect in murder, dismemberment case
Police apparently found the accused in the victim's flat with blood on his hands.
