Velenkosini Hlabisa New President of Inkatha Freedom Party
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has elected its new leader, after 44 years. Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected unopposed to succeed Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as party leader during a national elective conference in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
Hlabisa joined the Inkatha youth brigade in 1978 and has had an unbroken stint as a serving local councillor for 24 years.
New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running
