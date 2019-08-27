The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The Orbit returns in Johannesburg


Kevin Naidoo : Owner of The Orbit

This year started off on a sad note for local jazz and live music fans, when The Orbit , the home of jazz and live music in Johannesburg, closed down.

At the time, the owners of The Orbit said that they were experience financial constraints that came with running a live music venue. Yesterday, it was announced that The Orbit is back, but in a new form. The Orbit will now collaborate with various venues, called the
"takeover", around the city to bring you live music and entertainment.

What’s Viral - Cut-out traffic officers trick Cape Town drivers

What’s Viral - Cut-out traffic officers trick Cape Town drivers

27 August 2019 8:01 AM
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

27 August 2019 7:39 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

27 August 2019 7:14 AM
What’s Viral - Scottish man embroiled hilarious argument Alexa accent

What’s Viral - Scottish man embroiled hilarious argument Alexa accent

26 August 2019 8:07 AM
New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running

New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa ready to hit the ground running

26 August 2019 7:44 AM
Discovery 947 Ride Joburg which takes place on Sunday 17th November

Discovery 947 Ride Joburg which takes place on Sunday 17th November

23 August 2019 9:42 AM
What’s Viral - This may be the most amazing thing you see today

What’s Viral - This may be the most amazing thing you see today

23 August 2019 8:04 AM
ANC withdrawn a motion of no confidence against City of Jo'burg Mayor

ANC withdrawn a motion of no confidence against City of Jo'burg Mayor

23 August 2019 7:34 AM
Tourism Grading Council on grading small operators

Tourism Grading Council on grading small operators

22 August 2019 9:20 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official

The official said Washington had made clear to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit

The leadership forum is expected to expand the partnership between Japan and African states.

WATCH LIVE: Ex-FS MEC gives more evidence on Estina project at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Ex-FS MEC gives more evidence on Estina project at Zondo Inquiry

Former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana returns to the state capture inquiry to give more testimony on the Estina dairy farm project.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us