19th Commission for Employment Equity Report 2018- 2019

Clement speaks to Bhabhali Ka Maphikela Nhlapo : Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at Department of Labour



In its 19th annual report, the Commission for Employment Equity has once again found that white people are the dominant group in top management positions, despite being among the lowest economically active population group int he country.



Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Labour, has share his frustration, saying he hopes to soon see legislation which penalises those who don't comply with affirmative action in the country.