National Treasury's blueprint for economic growth


Clement speaks to Dr Duncan Pieterse Economist at National Treasury.

National Treasury has published a paper it sees as being a blueprint for South Africa's economic recovery and growth. The Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness paper proposes that government implement a series of growth reforms
which promote economic transformation, support labour intensive growth and create a globally competitive economy.

28 August 2019 8:03 AM
28 August 2019 7:39 AM
28 August 2019 7:25 AM
28 August 2019 6:53 AM
27 August 2019 9:42 AM
27 August 2019 8:01 AM
27 August 2019 7:39 AM
27 August 2019 7:14 AM
26 August 2019 8:07 AM
EWN Headlines
Ndlovu died after a head-on collision in Rustenburg, in the North West Province, last weekend.

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana presented the trail of evidence at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.
The SABC said its dire financial situation worsened during the 2018/19 financial year and the corporation ended with a cash balance of only R72 million in the bank.

