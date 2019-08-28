Clement speaks to Dr Duncan Pieterse Economist at National Treasury.
National Treasury has published a paper it sees as being a blueprint for South Africa's economic recovery and growth. The Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness paper proposes that government implement a series of growth reforms
which promote economic transformation, support labour intensive growth and create a globally competitive economy.
National Treasury's blueprint for economic growth
Clement speaks to Dr Duncan Pieterse Economist at National Treasury.
|
28 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
28 August 2019 7:39 AM
|
Transport interrupted in Tshwane CBD as taxi drivers target alleged drug dealers
|
28 August 2019 7:25 AM
|
Moyo wants court to rule Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of Constitution
|
28 August 2019 6:53 AM
|
27 August 2019 9:42 AM
|
What’s Viral - Cut-out traffic officers trick Cape Town drivers
|
27 August 2019 8:01 AM
|
27 August 2019 7:39 AM
|
27 August 2019 7:14 AM
|
What’s Viral - Scottish man embroiled hilarious argument Alexa accent
|
26 August 2019 8:07 AM