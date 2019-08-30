The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Cosatu vs Finance Minister Tito Mboweni


Clement speaks to Zingiswa Losi President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions

Cosatu has joined the SACP in expressing their dissatisfaction in the Finance Minister’s recently released document to encourage economic growth. The alliance says this was an exclusionary move as they were not consulted in the drafting of the report. Cosatu’s deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe criticized the strategy paper at a media briefing
yesterday, saying it was an attempt to exploit our economic crisis by pursuing a rightwing agenda.

What’s Viral - PTA taxi driver 'poses' for the camera, has social media laughing

29 August 2019 8:03 AM
Tshwane CBD protests

29 August 2019 7:43 AM
National Treasury's blueprint for economic growth

28 August 2019 8:34 AM
What’s Viral - When a boy with autism was overwhelmed

28 August 2019 8:03 AM
19th Commission for Employment Equity Report 2018- 2019

28 August 2019 7:39 AM
Transport interrupted in Tshwane CBD as taxi drivers target alleged drug dealers

28 August 2019 7:25 AM
Moyo wants court to rule Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of Constitution

28 August 2019 6:53 AM
The Orbit returns in Johannesburg

27 August 2019 9:42 AM
What’s Viral - Cut-out traffic officers trick Cape Town drivers

27 August 2019 8:01 AM
