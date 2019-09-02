Africa Melane speaks to David Mahlobo : Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation.
According to David Mahlobo, the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, coal mines have polluted 90% of groundwater in the Highveld region in Mpumalanga alone.
Is coal mines polluted 90% of groundwater in Mpumalanga region alone?
Africa Melane speaks to David Mahlobo : Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation.
|
Information Regulator on privacy laws possibly being violated President vs Public Protector court matter
|
2 September 2019 8:43 AM
|
2 September 2019 7:59 AM
|
What’s Viral - Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem
|
30 August 2019 8:32 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:41 AM
|
What’s Viral - PTA taxi driver 'poses' for the camera, has social media laughing
|
29 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
29 August 2019 7:43 AM
|
28 August 2019 8:34 AM
|
28 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
28 August 2019 7:39 AM