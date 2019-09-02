The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is coal mines polluted 90% of groundwater in Mpumalanga region alone?


Africa Melane speaks to David Mahlobo : Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation.

According to David Mahlobo, the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, coal mines have polluted 90% of groundwater in the Highveld region in Mpumalanga alone.

Information Regulator on privacy laws possibly being violated President vs Public Protector court matter

2 September 2019 8:43 AM
What’s Viral - Can someone please explain

2 September 2019 7:59 AM
What’s Viral - Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem

30 August 2019 8:32 AM
Cosatu vs Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

30 August 2019 7:41 AM
What’s Viral - PTA taxi driver 'poses' for the camera, has social media laughing

29 August 2019 8:03 AM
Tshwane CBD protests

29 August 2019 7:43 AM
National Treasury's blueprint for economic growth

28 August 2019 8:34 AM
What’s Viral - When a boy with autism was overwhelmed

28 August 2019 8:03 AM
19th Commission for Employment Equity Report 2018- 2019

28 August 2019 7:39 AM
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John shares his favourite books of the week.
Jeppestown 'still tense' after deadly fire leads to looting
Three people died when a building in Jeppestown caught alight at the weekend and four people are expected to appear in court on Monday over the looting of shops during the panic.
Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption
Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices across the global financial hub.
As fires ravage the Amazon, indigenous tribes pray for protection
Indigenous people from the tribe of Shanenawa on Sunday performed a ritual to try to find peace between humans and nature. With faces painted, dozens danced in circles as they prayed to put an end to the fires.
