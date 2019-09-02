Africa Melane speaks to Advocate Pansy Tlakula The Information Regulator
Information Regulator Advocate Pansy Tlakula is set to make a decision today on whether privacy laws were breached in the Public Protector's investigation into the President in her Bosasa Report.
If we intervene between Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane we will not take sides
Africa Melane speaks to Advocate Pansy Tlakula The Information Regulator
|
2 September 2019 7:59 AM
|
Is coal mines polluted 90% of groundwater in Mpumalanga region alone?
|
2 September 2019 7:37 AM
|
What’s Viral - Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem
|
30 August 2019 8:32 AM
|
30 August 2019 7:41 AM
|
What’s Viral - PTA taxi driver 'poses' for the camera, has social media laughing
|
29 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
29 August 2019 7:43 AM
|
28 August 2019 8:34 AM
|
28 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
28 August 2019 7:39 AM