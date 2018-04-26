The Best of Afternoon Drive with Aubrey Masango


The Best of Afternoon Drive with Aubrey Masango The Best of Afternoon Drive with Aubrey Masango

Award-winning journalist and political commentator Stephen Grootes is the host of The Afternoon Drive on 702. The show is filled with national and international news, current affairs, and recaps of what’s been making headlines during the day. Expect interviews with the newsmakers themselves as well as analysis and commentary from experts as well as those affected by the issues. Regular traffic, sport and market reports ensure you have all you need to know before you get home.


Icasa's new regulations

Icasa's new regulations

26 April 2018 4:27 PM
Are the IAAF regulations aimed at Caster Semenya?

Are the IAAF regulations aimed at Caster Semenya?

26 April 2018 4:21 PM
Dept of Labour insists Minimum Wage will be implemented

Dept of Labour insists Minimum Wage will be implemented

25 April 2018 5:18 PM
DA goes to court to have Arthur Fraser's appointment set aside

DA goes to court to have Arthur Fraser's appointment set aside

25 April 2018 5:05 PM
Walk the Talk 2018- Egoli Blind

Walk the Talk 2018- Egoli Blind

25 April 2018 4:51 PM
Ace and the private ambulances

Ace and the private ambulances

25 April 2018 4:25 PM
Oxfam report on Mineral Sands Resources Limited

Oxfam report on Mineral Sands Resources Limited

24 April 2018 6:18 PM
GP Education launches Nuclear Technology Schools of Specialisation

GP Education launches Nuclear Technology Schools of Specialisation

24 April 2018 4:23 PM
City of Tshwane introduces online licence booking application

City of Tshwane introduces online licence booking application

24 April 2018 3:59 PM
More Clips
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo

The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested

Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us