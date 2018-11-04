Talk At Nine

: Why AfriForum sees it fit to seize movable assets belonging Julius Malema.


 Ian Cameron, Head of Community Safety at AfriForum, says AfriForum has confirmed that it’s obtained a warrant to seize movable assets belonging to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to recover thousands of rands in legal fees.

RTMC Proposes: driving influence of alcohol (DUI) as a schedule 5 offence.

11 November 2018 11:05 PM
: ConCourt’s dismissal of Basic Education’s application hailed a victory

4 November 2018 11:22 PM
The state of Governance

4 November 2018 11:19 PM
SA Express to be revived.

28 October 2018 11:51 PM
The ease of hacking a minister’s phone

28 October 2018 10:21 PM
“Mmusi clearly read the wrong script and should apologise”

28 October 2018 9:45 PM
SA Italy Summit briefing document

21 October 2018 11:10 PM
Why reform is needed to sustain medical schemes to the benefit of beneficiaries

21 October 2018 10:50 PM
Giyani Municipality axes CFO for involvement in VBS scandal

21 October 2018 10:08 PM
