: ConCourt’s dismissal of Basic Education’s application hailed a victory

: Daniel Linde, Deputy Director at Equal Education Law Center, says the Constitutional Court dismissing the Department of Basic Education's application for leave to appeal Equal Education's "infrastructure judgment" in what has become known as the #FixTheNorms case, is a victory for learners.
