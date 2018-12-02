Talk At Nine

Eskom and Load shedding


It seems Eskom needs to spend billions of rand on maintenance in 2019 and has promised that load-shedding will subside by March, but the report quoted energy analyst Ted Blom who said coal shortages will continue until 2025. Gushwell spoke to Ted Blom about Eskom woes and load shedding.  

EFF attack on journalist and Commission

EFF attack on journalist and Commission

25 November 2018 11:13 PM
Woman are encouraged to share their stories

Woman are encouraged to share their stories

25 November 2018 11:07 PM
How we can improve Agritourism in Africa

How we can improve Agritourism in Africa

25 November 2018 9:31 PM
RTMC Proposes: driving influence of alcohol (DUI) as a schedule 5 offence.

RTMC Proposes: driving influence of alcohol (DUI) as a schedule 5 offence.

11 November 2018 11:05 PM
: ConCourt’s dismissal of Basic Education’s application hailed a victory

: ConCourt’s dismissal of Basic Education’s application hailed a victory

4 November 2018 11:22 PM
The state of Governance

The state of Governance

4 November 2018 11:19 PM
: Why AfriForum sees it fit to seize movable assets belonging Julius Malema.

: Why AfriForum sees it fit to seize movable assets belonging Julius Malema.

4 November 2018 10:21 PM
SA Express to be revived.

SA Express to be revived.

28 October 2018 11:51 PM
The ease of hacking a minister’s phone

The ease of hacking a minister’s phone

28 October 2018 10:21 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 2.2% quarter on quarter.

DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly
DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly

The National Assembly will consider the report which recommends a constitutional amendment for possible adoption on Tuesday afternoon.
Court hears convicted child killer Saunders hasn't taken responsibility
Court hears convicted child killer Saunders hasn't taken responsibility

Probation officer Jeremy Kessie says during his assessment of the convicted child rapist and murderer, Saunders maintained he did not intend to kill Courtney Pieters.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us