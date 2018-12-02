It seems Eskom needs to spend billions of rand on maintenance in 2019 and has promised that load-shedding will subside by March, but the report quoted energy analyst Ted Blom who said coal shortages will continue until 2025. Gushwell spoke to Ted Blom about Eskom woes and load shedding.
Eskom and Load shedding
