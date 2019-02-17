Talk At Nine

Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota calling Ramaphosa sell out at National Assembly


Dennis Bloem, Secretary of Communication: COPE 

‘COULD YOU BECOME AN INDUSTRY LEADER? From Amateur to Expert Series

‘COULD YOU BECOME AN INDUSTRY LEADER? From Amateur to Expert Series

17 February 2019 11:15 PM
Caster Semenya - #NaturallySuperiour | legal challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Monday.

Caster Semenya - #NaturallySuperiour | legal challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Monday.

17 February 2019 10:21 PM
We explore the exclusive, by entering the BDSM nightlife and lifestyle in South Africa.

We explore the exclusive, by entering the BDSM nightlife and lifestyle in South Africa.

10 February 2019 11:10 PM
The time is ripe for a massive corruption clean-up campaign''

The time is ripe for a massive corruption clean-up campaign''

10 February 2019 10:54 PM
Alleged Dros rapist declared fit to stand trial but what about his mental state at the time of the alleged incident?

Alleged Dros rapist declared fit to stand trial but what about his mental state at the time of the alleged incident?

10 February 2019 10:49 PM
Media ethics and code of conduct in SA today

Media ethics and code of conduct in SA today

3 February 2019 9:49 PM
Brooks Spector

Brooks Spector

27 January 2019 11:10 PM
Stevens Mokgalapa

Stevens Mokgalapa

27 January 2019 9:42 PM
How to evict tenants

How to evict tenants

20 January 2019 11:17 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against Mdluli
Mrwebi defends decision to withdraw charges against Mdluli

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi told the Mokgoro Inquiry that he has never met Richard Mdluli nor is he friends with him.

Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toilets
Mboweni throws in more money to build new schools, replace pit toilets

Minister Tito Mboweni said some of the funds being spent on the Public Service Wage Bill need to be redirected and much-needed funding is going to schools.
Budget 2019 in numbers
Budget 2019 in numbers

A look a the big numbers coming out of the 2019 Budget speech.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us