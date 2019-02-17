Talk At Nine

Caster Semenya - #NaturallySuperiour | legal challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Monday.


Steve Letsike, LGBTIQ /Gender Equality Activist  Mr Vuyo Mhaga, Minister liaison Officer: Sport and Recreation South Africa

‘COULD YOU BECOME AN INDUSTRY LEADER? From Amateur to Expert Series

17 February 2019 11:15 PM
Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota calling Ramaphosa sell out at National Assembly

17 February 2019 9:50 PM
We explore the exclusive, by entering the BDSM nightlife and lifestyle in South Africa.

10 February 2019 11:10 PM
The time is ripe for a massive corruption clean-up campaign''

10 February 2019 10:54 PM
Alleged Dros rapist declared fit to stand trial but what about his mental state at the time of the alleged incident?

10 February 2019 10:49 PM
Media ethics and code of conduct in SA today

3 February 2019 9:49 PM
Brooks Spector

27 January 2019 11:10 PM
Stevens Mokgalapa

27 January 2019 9:42 PM
How to evict tenants

20 January 2019 11:17 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’
Outa says there were no surprises from the Finance Minister's maiden speech considering the challenges currently gripping the country's economy.
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi
The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that an affidavit drafted by Lawrence Mrwebi was used by Jackie Selebi’s 2009 application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption
The inquiry started dealing with issues at Eskom on Wednesday, with evidence leaders presenting reports they will use over the next three weeks.
