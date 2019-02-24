Talk At Nine

Award winning comedian


Award winning comedian, actress, writer and producer, talk show host, radio broadcaster, author, full time mom, and now just a big TEASE new upcoming show: 'A blow wave of sexual awakening' Tumi Morake

Budget Speech Follow Up

24 February 2019 10:18 PM
Ban corrupt politicians

24 February 2019 10:10 PM
‘COULD YOU BECOME AN INDUSTRY LEADER? From Amateur to Expert Series

17 February 2019 11:15 PM
Caster Semenya - #NaturallySuperiour | legal challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Monday.

17 February 2019 10:21 PM
Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota calling Ramaphosa sell out at National Assembly

17 February 2019 9:50 PM
We explore the exclusive, by entering the BDSM nightlife and lifestyle in South Africa.

10 February 2019 11:10 PM
The time is ripe for a massive corruption clean-up campaign''

10 February 2019 10:54 PM
Alleged Dros rapist declared fit to stand trial but what about his mental state at the time of the alleged incident?

10 February 2019 10:49 PM
Media ethics and code of conduct in SA today

3 February 2019 9:49 PM
EWN Headlines
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopa
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu (70) has fainted while delivering his State of the Province Address.
NW Education Dept to visit school where boy (13) stabbed to death
NW Education Dept to visit school where boy (13) stabbed to death

The grade 5 victim from Mateane Primary School in Delarayville was stabbed several times and later died in hospital.
WATCH LIVE: Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion.
