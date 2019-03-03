Talk At Nine

Pravin Gordhan apologises to SAA whistle-blower, former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel who spoke in public


Cynthia Stimpel, Former SAA treasurer

“I designed a wheelchair using a stick in my mouth" - Martin Brown realises the need for corrected wheelchairs after a diving accident determined he was to be in one for the rest of his life.

“I designed a wheelchair using a stick in my mouth" - Martin Brown realises the need for corrected wheelchairs after a diving accident determined he was to be in one for the rest of his life.

3 March 2019 11:14 PM
The Follow Up - 9 year old Dylan still desperately in need of help after Good News Guy creates Back a Buddy page

The Follow Up - 9 year old Dylan still desperately in need of help after Good News Guy creates Back a Buddy page

3 March 2019 10:23 PM
"Are we growing killers?” Escalating news around violence, sexual abuse and crimes in children / schools.

"Are we growing killers?” Escalating news around violence, sexual abuse and crimes in children / schools.

3 March 2019 10:08 PM
'Maverick Insider: Behind The Story' - Inside The Commission

'Maverick Insider: Behind The Story' - Inside The Commission

3 March 2019 9:52 PM
Award winning comedian

Award winning comedian

24 February 2019 11:13 PM
Budget Speech Follow Up

Budget Speech Follow Up

24 February 2019 10:18 PM
Ban corrupt politicians

Ban corrupt politicians

24 February 2019 10:10 PM
‘COULD YOU BECOME AN INDUSTRY LEADER? From Amateur to Expert Series

‘COULD YOU BECOME AN INDUSTRY LEADER? From Amateur to Expert Series

17 February 2019 11:15 PM
Caster Semenya - #NaturallySuperiour | legal challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Monday.

Caster Semenya - #NaturallySuperiour | legal challenge against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Monday.

17 February 2019 10:21 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
There is no crisis at Ipid, acting head Senna tells MPs
There is no crisis at Ipid, acting head Senna tells MPs

Victor Senna, the organisation’s CFO, was appointed to the acting position by the Police Minister this week.
SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%
SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said rising fuel and electricity prices posed a domestic risk to the inflation outlook.
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Newlands East taxi accident
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Newlands East taxi accident

This follows an accident in Newlands East earlier on Wednesday morning in which three female learners were killed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us