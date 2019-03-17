Talk At Nine

South Africa Correspondent for the Daily Show


From growing up in a small village to world stages, Loyiso Madinga, South Africa Correspondent for the Daily Show with Trevor Noah live in studio with Gushwell Brooks for the Celeb Corner.  

The Big Vote: Elections Countdown – Bring on the Banter Show”

24 March 2019 11:40 PM
#HumanRightsMonth - Why has the past not changed our future?

24 March 2019 10:09 PM
The Big Eskom Questions Eskom attempts to tackle all in press conference

24 March 2019 10:05 PM
Shocking #Michael Jackson documentary hits SA screens

17 March 2019 10:14 PM
“I designed a wheelchair using a stick in my mouth" - Martin Brown realises the need for corrected wheelchairs after a diving accident determined he was to be in one for the rest of his life.

3 March 2019 11:14 PM
The Follow Up - 9 year old Dylan still desperately in need of help after Good News Guy creates Back a Buddy page

3 March 2019 10:23 PM
"Are we growing killers?” Escalating news around violence, sexual abuse and crimes in children / schools.

3 March 2019 10:08 PM
Pravin Gordhan apologises to SAA whistle-blower, former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel who spoke in public

3 March 2019 9:53 PM
'Maverick Insider: Behind The Story' - Inside The Commission

3 March 2019 9:52 PM
EWN Headlines
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border
President Donald Trump’s latest tweets ramp up the tension between the neighbours, putting a specific timeframe to his repeated threats to shut the border.
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says President Cyril Ramaphosa could be implicated given that he formed part of the top six at the time.
Police say more arrests possible in Kulani Mathebula murder case
Two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the killing.
