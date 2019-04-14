Talk At Nine

Elections Countdown “Bring on the Banter”


Gushwell Brooks is joined by Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) Director of Programmes, Ebrahim Faki and Acumen Media Management Director, Tonya Khoury who bring on the banter in the big Elections Countdown analysis.

The End: A show on death

22 April 2019 11:33 PM
Light Through the Bars – Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons

22 April 2019 11:04 PM
Combating bullying through sports for 11-year-old wrestling prodigy

22 April 2019 10:08 PM
Changing South Africa: One humanitarian at a time

14 April 2019 11:13 PM
“Imagine if I didn’t have to stand here”, unemployment campaign for street beggars

7 April 2019 11:09 PM
The Big Vote: Elections Countdown new weekly regular on #TalkAt9

7 April 2019 10:56 PM
Local school represents South Africa in Land Rover 4x4 challenge

7 April 2019 10:22 PM
Gangster state: Magashule caught out in a lie

7 April 2019 10:09 PM
#AlexTotalShutdown

7 April 2019 9:49 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.

South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process
The voters are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

