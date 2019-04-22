Talk At Nine

Combating bullying through sports for 11-year-old wrestling prodigy


Gushwell Brooks is joined by 11-year-old wrestling prodigy, Dominick and his father Fadi Aoun on how sports helped transform a life of bullying.

The End: A show on death

The End: A show on death

22 April 2019 11:33 PM
Light Through the Bars – Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons

Light Through the Bars – Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons

22 April 2019 11:04 PM
Changing South Africa: One humanitarian at a time

Changing South Africa: One humanitarian at a time

14 April 2019 11:13 PM
Elections Countdown “Bring on the Banter”

Elections Countdown “Bring on the Banter”

14 April 2019 10:10 PM
“Imagine if I didn’t have to stand here”, unemployment campaign for street beggars

“Imagine if I didn’t have to stand here”, unemployment campaign for street beggars

7 April 2019 11:09 PM
The Big Vote: Elections Countdown new weekly regular on #TalkAt9

The Big Vote: Elections Countdown new weekly regular on #TalkAt9

7 April 2019 10:56 PM
Local school represents South Africa in Land Rover 4x4 challenge

Local school represents South Africa in Land Rover 4x4 challenge

7 April 2019 10:22 PM
Gangster state: Magashule caught out in a lie

Gangster state: Magashule caught out in a lie

7 April 2019 10:09 PM
#AlexTotalShutdown

#AlexTotalShutdown

7 April 2019 9:49 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in attacks
Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in attacks

There has been no claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attacks but suspicion is focusing on Islamist militants in the Buddhist-majority country.
Iran denounces 'illegal' US sanctions as oil waivers end
Iran denounces 'illegal' US sanctions as oil waivers end

The United States said it would start imposing sanctions on countries such as India, China and Turkey that buy Iranian oil.
Sudan's military council and opposition wrangle over transition
Sudan's military council and opposition wrangle over transition

The ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) warned on Monday against people blocking roads and limiting the movement of citizens, signalling a possible move against thousands of protesters.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us