Gushwell Brooks gets the lighter side of death with award winning South African stand-up comedian and entertainment promoter John Vlismas on his latest show.
The End: A show on death
|
Light Through the Bars – Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons
|
22 April 2019 11:04 PM
|
Combating bullying through sports for 11-year-old wrestling prodigy
|
22 April 2019 10:08 PM
|
14 April 2019 11:13 PM
|
14 April 2019 10:10 PM
|
“Imagine if I didn’t have to stand here”, unemployment campaign for street beggars
|
7 April 2019 11:09 PM
|
The Big Vote: Elections Countdown new weekly regular on #TalkAt9
|
7 April 2019 10:56 PM
|
Local school represents South Africa in Land Rover 4x4 challenge
|
7 April 2019 10:22 PM
|
7 April 2019 10:09 PM
|
7 April 2019 9:49 PM