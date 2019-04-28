25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 1: One Step Behind Mandela

Nickolaus Bauer standing in for Gushwell Brooks talks to one of President Nelson Mandela's former personal protection team leaders, Rory Steyn who takes us down memory lane with Madiba for a Talk at 9 Freedom Day - Big 2019 Elections countdown show line up special.
