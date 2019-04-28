Talk At Nine

25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 4: Milestones Inside 25 Years of Democracy


Nickolaus Bauer standing in for Gushwell Brooks talks to Freelance Photojournalist and Author Fakir Hassen on his eighteenth photographic book dedicated to the rich history of South Africa – although that does include the good, the bad, and the ugly for a Talk at 9 Freedom Day - Big 2019 Elections countdown show line up special.

25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 5: The Big Vote - Elections Countdown Banter (Weekly Regular Special)

28 April 2019 11:39 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 3: The Pieter Dirk Uys perspective with special appearance from Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout

28 April 2019 10:16 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 2: EverythingMustFall

28 April 2019 10:15 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 1: One Step Behind Mandela

28 April 2019 10:14 PM
The End: A show on death

22 April 2019 11:33 PM
Light Through the Bars – Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons

22 April 2019 11:04 PM
Combating bullying through sports for 11-year-old wrestling prodigy

22 April 2019 10:08 PM
Changing South Africa: One humanitarian at a time

14 April 2019 11:13 PM
Elections Countdown “Bring on the Banter”

14 April 2019 10:10 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Mozambique braces for violent floods after Cyclone Kenneth
Mozambique braces for violent floods after Cyclone Kenneth

The first floods have already been seen in some parts of Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, as well as in surrounding areas, lashed by heavy rain since daybreak, AFP journalists reported.
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video

Abducted South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed says he fears for his life in a video received by the Gift of the Givers. The organisation received the video earlier this month which it says is a promising move towards bringing the journalist back to South Africa.
Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DA
Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Shallcross in Durban with DA Federal Chair Athol Trolip and KZN Premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango.
