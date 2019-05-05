Talk At Nine

Elections #FakeNews - its Real


Elections #FakeNews - its Real Nickolaus Bauer chats to William Bird, Director: Ashoka & Linc Fellow Media Monitoring Africa on Real411.org which allows the public to engage on the concept of disinformation and remedial action that can be taken by the IEC.

Slipper Day 2019 Heroes

5 May 2019 11:46 PM
Telkom Youth Igniters sets the agenda ahead of Elections

5 May 2019 11:15 PM
Political debate Countdown to Battleground Gauteng - Chiefs and Kingmakers

5 May 2019 9:57 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 5: The Big Vote - Elections Countdown Banter (Weekly Regular Special)

28 April 2019 11:39 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 4: Milestones Inside 25 Years of Democracy

28 April 2019 11:23 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 3: The Pieter Dirk Uys perspective with special appearance from Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout

28 April 2019 10:16 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 2: EverythingMustFall

28 April 2019 10:15 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 1: One Step Behind Mandela

28 April 2019 10:14 PM
The End: A show on death

22 April 2019 11:33 PM
EWN Headlines
Mangosuthu Buthelezi calls on KZN to give IFP widespread support
He said the country has been denied overall justice for far too long: “Justice has been denied for far too long and I am not talking specifically about the courts when I mention justice but I am talking about fairness.”
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema
The EFF leader said Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t deserve to be at the Union Buildings as the country’s first citizen.
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema
“Ramaphosa offered me and Shivambu positions in Cabinet when he started as president and we said no."
