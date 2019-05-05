Elections #FakeNews - its Real Nickolaus Bauer chats to William Bird, Director: Ashoka & Linc Fellow Media Monitoring Africa on Real411.org which allows the public to engage on the concept of disinformation and remedial action that can be taken by the IEC.
