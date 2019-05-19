A tribute to 25 years for South Africa

Talk At Nine

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Section 27 outgoing Executive Director, Mark Heywood, as he steps down after 25 years of dedicated leadership and activism in South Africa.

The Dark Web – Where no one is safe

19 May 2019 11:42 PM
Abortion - the double-edged issues world wide

19 May 2019 10:53 PM
The fight against SA’s unemployment crisis

19 May 2019 10:25 PM
Slipper Day 2019 Heroes

5 May 2019 11:46 PM
Telkom Youth Igniters sets the agenda ahead of Elections

5 May 2019 11:15 PM
Elections #FakeNews - its Real

5 May 2019 10:37 PM
Political debate Countdown to Battleground Gauteng - Chiefs and Kingmakers

5 May 2019 9:57 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 5: The Big Vote - Elections Countdown Banter (Weekly Regular Special)

28 April 2019 11:39 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 4: Milestones Inside 25 Years of Democracy

28 April 2019 11:23 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel Embassy
SACP denounces ‘attack’ by SA Jewish Board on Sisulu over Israel Embassy

This follows an article by the 'Daily Maverick' on Friday which quoted the board’s vice-president Zev Krengel who said Sisulu was a threat to the Jewish community in South Africa.
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision
UPDATE: N1 Highway reopened following fatal multi-vehicle collision

Four people were killed and over 20 others were injured in the 17-vehicle pileup which involved trucks, a bus, minibus taxi and cars.
Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby
Cold front expected to hit parts of WC on Monday, disaster management on standby

The cold front is expected in the Cape Metropole, in the mountain areas of the Cape Winelands and the Overberg districts.

