19 May 2019 10:53 PM

Abortion - the double-edged issues world wide Standing in for Gushwell Brook… Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by USA expert Daily Maverick Associate Editor: Brooks Spector and Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Manager for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa, at the Rustenburg project,Kgaladi Mphahlele, to unpack the double-edged abortion issues in an important follow up debate around Alabama’s cutting law, specifically with ongoing 'back alley' abortions regardless of laws today and the dangers involved on the ground.