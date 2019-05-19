Abortion - the double-edged issues world wide Standing in for Gushwell Brook… Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by USA expert Daily Maverick Associate Editor: Brooks Spector and Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Manager for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa, at the Rustenburg project,Kgaladi Mphahlele, to unpack the double-edged abortion issues in an important follow up debate around Alabama’s cutting law, specifically with ongoing 'back alley' abortions regardless of laws today and the dangers involved on the ground.
Political debate Countdown to Battleground Gauteng - Chiefs and Kingmakers
5 May 2019 9:57 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 5: The Big Vote - Elections Countdown Banter (Weekly Regular Special)
28 April 2019 11:39 PM
25 Years Past – 25 Years Towards the Future: Part 4: Milestones Inside 25 Years of Democracy
28 April 2019 11:23 PM