POST INAUGURATION | AFRICA DAY

Nickolaus Bauer is joined by Luzuko Koti, Spokesperson and director of communications: The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Nardos Bekele-Thomas, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa on Mandela Day: The Next Chapter. Developing and celebrating a decade of action against poverty while committing to the next ten years of making impact.

Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Fake 'prophet' nabbed for swindling Tshwane students
Fake 'prophet' nabbed for swindling Tshwane students

Police said the man was arrested in Sunnyside on Friday after he was spotted by one of his alleged victims.
'Eskom's financial outlook is in crisis' - Expert
'Eskom's financial outlook is in crisis' - Expert

Energy analyst Chris Yelland predicted that Eskom is expected to report a R20 billion loss for the 2018/19 financial year which ended in March.
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU
SANDF says man in parachute accident at inauguration is not in ICU

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media with some questioning the skills of the country's soldiers.
