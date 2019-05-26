Standing in for Gushwell Brooks…Nickolaus Bauer is joined by expert panel guests: Artist, Bongani Njalo continuing to raise awareness around the controversial movie Inxeba (The Wound). Funeka Soldaat, coordinator at Free Gender, Author and activist as a corrective rape survivor on her story and book: Uhambo Coenie W. Kukkuk, Active LGBTIQ Rights Advocate for over twenty years | Owner at Coenraad Kukkuk Attorneys on the legal and social perspective and implications of GLBTIQ SA
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 MAY) IN-DEPTH PANEL DISCUSSION
27 May 2019 12:10 AM
26 May 2019 11:52 PM
26 May 2019 11:25 PM
19 May 2019 11:42 PM
19 May 2019 10:53 PM
19 May 2019 10:25 PM
19 May 2019 9:47 PM
5 May 2019 11:46 PM
5 May 2019 11:15 PM