Standing in for Gushwell Brooks… Nickolaus Bauer is joined by Samantha Smirin, Author of Life Interrupted: A Bipolar Memoir - A deeply compelling book that brilliantly humanises the sufferer beyond the label, and scriptwriter and lead actor Pietie Beyers on his personally inspired film, ‘Skemerson’ which deals with Depression, Anxiety and OCD, with a specific focus on the greater stigma attached to men struggling with their mental health.
BIPOLAR AWARENESS DAY (26 MAY 2019)
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 MAY) IN-DEPTH PANEL DISCUSSION
