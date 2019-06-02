Talk At Nine

The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit


Gushwell Brooks gets the scoop on latest must read to hit the shelves with Bradley Steyn, SA-born novelist specializing in historical fiction, social injustice and wildlife conservation –exposing top secrets from within Mandela’s spy unit.

An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa

2 June 2019 11:33 PM

An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa

2 June 2019 11:33 PM
Saray Khumalo – the face of Africa Month

Saray Khumalo – the face of Africa Month

2 June 2019 9:32 PM
BIPOLAR AWARENESS DAY (26 MAY 2019)

BIPOLAR AWARENESS DAY (26 MAY 2019)

27 May 2019 12:10 AM
2 Gay Dads

2 Gay Dads

26 May 2019 11:52 PM
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 MAY) IN-DEPTH PANEL DISCUSSION

26 May 2019 11:50 PM

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 MAY) IN-DEPTH PANEL DISCUSSION

26 May 2019 11:50 PM
POST INAUGURATION | AFRICA DAY

POST INAUGURATION | AFRICA DAY

26 May 2019 11:25 PM
The Dark Web – Where no one is safe

The Dark Web – Where no one is safe

19 May 2019 11:42 PM
Abortion - the double-edged issues world wide

19 May 2019 10:53 PM

Abortion - the double-edged issues world wide

19 May 2019 10:53 PM
The fight against SA’s unemployment crisis

The fight against SA’s unemployment crisis

19 May 2019 10:25 PM
EWN Headlines
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack

The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China

The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking

The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.

