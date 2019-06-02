Gushwell Brooks talks to Dr. John Demartini, Founder of the Demartini Institute | One of the world's leading authorities on human behavior and personal development | Professional speaker, author, and business consultant, chatting about building strength, resilience, and perspective in a tumult and depressed South African nation, and how to shift a negative, hostile, and paranoid attitude into an altruistic one
An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa
