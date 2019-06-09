Talk At Nine

SA Crime Stats: Wounded Children in South Africa: Too Scared to Disclose


Lynne Cawood, Director: ChildLine Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative Forensic Psychologist Pearl Mthembu, Rape Survivor Speaking for the first time

Killed on average every 15 to 20 minutes - The Last Elephants

Killed on average every 15 to 20 minutes - The Last Elephants

9 June 2019 11:37 PM
The cards are on the table as Ace headlines explode from what can no longer be denied.

The cards are on the table as Ace headlines explode from what can no longer be denied.

9 June 2019 9:41 PM
An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa

An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa

2 June 2019 11:33 PM
The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit

The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit

2 June 2019 10:52 PM
Saray Khumalo – the face of Africa Month

Saray Khumalo – the face of Africa Month

2 June 2019 9:32 PM
BIPOLAR AWARENESS DAY (26 MAY 2019)

BIPOLAR AWARENESS DAY (26 MAY 2019)

27 May 2019 12:10 AM
2 Gay Dads

2 Gay Dads

26 May 2019 11:52 PM
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 MAY) IN-DEPTH PANEL DISCUSSION

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (17 MAY) IN-DEPTH PANEL DISCUSSION

26 May 2019 11:50 PM
POST INAUGURATION | AFRICA DAY

POST INAUGURATION | AFRICA DAY

26 May 2019 11:25 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out

After trying to vote in the 2006 elections, Nomathamsanqa Sweetness Swartbooi found out she was legally married to a man she had never met. This man used her surname to open accounts, take out loans as well registering two children that Swartbooi never gave birth to.

Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail

Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa
DA demands Public Protector release Bosasa donation report on Ramaphosa

The 'Sunday Independent' reported that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of inadvertently misleading Parliament about his R500,000 campaign donation from Bosasa in her leaked preliminary report.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us