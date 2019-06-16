R100.00 Shell Attendant nominated as Lead SA hero for Youth Month

16 June 2019 9:53 PM

Talk at 9 - Nominating Lead SA Heroes Applauding an SA hero and why they have become so far and few in-between. Nkosikho Mbele, Petrol attendant: Shell with Monet van Deventer, who he lent R100.00 to for petrol – no questions asked (kicked off the whole story with her post trending on line), followed by surprise live on air announcement as Lead SA nominated and confirmed hero for June.