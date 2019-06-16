Talk At Nine

Second person to swim 100 crossings between Robben Island and the mainland


Second person to swim 100 crossings between Robben Island and the mainland, joined by refugee whose life was changed after joining Ryan Ryan Stramrood: Stramrood Connect | inspirational speaker, businessman, and an extreme open water swimmer and Arafat Gatabazi

Castle Lite Unlocks a cultural hotspot of everything Hip-Hop

Castle Lite Unlocks a cultural hotspot of everything Hip-Hop

16 June 2019 11:43 PM
Real manscaping -the secret lives of men and aesthetics today

Real manscaping -the secret lives of men and aesthetics today

16 June 2019 10:13 PM
R100.00 Shell Attendant nominated as Lead SA hero for Youth Month

R100.00 Shell Attendant nominated as Lead SA hero for Youth Month

16 June 2019 9:53 PM
Killed on average every 15 to 20 minutes - The Last Elephants

Killed on average every 15 to 20 minutes - The Last Elephants

9 June 2019 11:37 PM
SA Crime Stats: Wounded Children in South Africa: Too Scared to Disclose

SA Crime Stats: Wounded Children in South Africa: Too Scared to Disclose

9 June 2019 10:55 PM
The cards are on the table as Ace headlines explode from what can no longer be denied.

The cards are on the table as Ace headlines explode from what can no longer be denied.

9 June 2019 9:41 PM
An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa

An individual mindset is a collective one and visa-versa - become the change you want to see in South Africa

2 June 2019 11:33 PM
The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit

The Double Agent for Freedom: Inside Mandela’s Spy Unit

2 June 2019 10:52 PM
Saray Khumalo – the face of Africa Month

Saray Khumalo – the face of Africa Month

2 June 2019 9:32 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education
Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government will continue with efforts to empower the youth to participate in the mainstream economy.
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster

Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us