Gushwell Brooks finds out what the sentencing on Davidson now means for South Africa, with Sipho Tumelo Mdhluli LLB (UL) Attorney: Lekhu Pilson Attorneys, Middleburg
Desmond Tutu asked the judge for leniency but dignity SA #assisteddying activist Professor Sean Davidson sentenced to eight years for murder.
|
The good, the bad, and the ugly– and we're not talking about the fashion
|
23 June 2019 11:24 PM
|
2019 Comrades marathon runner - from addict to bone cancer amputee runner and the race for his life.
|
23 June 2019 11:07 PM
|
23 June 2019 9:58 PM
|
Castle Lite Unlocks a cultural hotspot of everything Hip-Hop
|
16 June 2019 11:43 PM
|
Second person to swim 100 crossings between Robben Island and the mainland
|
16 June 2019 11:25 PM
|
Real manscaping -the secret lives of men and aesthetics today
|
16 June 2019 10:13 PM
|
R100.00 Shell Attendant nominated as Lead SA hero for Youth Month
|
16 June 2019 9:53 PM
|
Killed on average every 15 to 20 minutes - The Last Elephants
|
9 June 2019 11:37 PM
|
SA Crime Stats: Wounded Children in South Africa: Too Scared to Disclose
|
9 June 2019 10:55 PM