South Africa believed to have highest rate of penis amputations world-wide due to male circumcision


Gushwell Brooks is joined by Dr. Ridwan Mia, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon and Peter Mahlangu, Chairperson: Isihlangu Sobukgwari Namasiko, on the final cut around complications and consequences of botched circumcisions as we are hit by Winter initiation season.

30 June 2019 11:33 PM
30 June 2019 11:12 PM
30 June 2019 10:48 PM
23 June 2019 11:24 PM
23 June 2019 11:07 PM
23 June 2019 10:48 PM
23 June 2019 9:58 PM
16 June 2019 11:43 PM
16 June 2019 11:25 PM
EWN Headlines
Opec set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
Opec set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

Iran is the only major Opec nation yet to have spoken publicly about a need to extend production cuts.

Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Japan
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Japan

The Presidency said the South African delegation held several bilateral meetings to strengthen relations with Russia, China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, including the president of the World Bank.

SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet
SAA acquires new state-of-the-art aircraft in its fleet

The airline said the new Airbus A350-900 aircraft would complement its ultra-long-haul service between Johannesburg and New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport.

