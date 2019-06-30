Gushwell Brooks is joined by Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor: Wits University and author, (‘Rebels and Rage’), and Wandile Ngcaweni, Co-editor on the book: ‘We Are No Longer At Ease’, as a follow up to the Rhodes and Fees Must Fall movement successfully achieved zero fees for South African as a reflection on protest action from young people, often drawing links with 1976.
Narratives of Change: Reflecting on Movements in South Africa
