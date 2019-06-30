Gushwell Brooks is joined by Dr. Corrin Varady, CEO of IDEA Digital Education on the emerging voices suggesting that the government reviews rules dictating that all children need to be taught in English
The mother tongue debate
30 June 2019 11:33 PM
Narratives of Change: Reflecting on Movements in South Africa
30 June 2019 10:48 PM
South Africa believed to have highest rate of penis amputations world-wide due to male circumcision
30 June 2019 10:10 PM
The good, the bad, and the ugly– and we're not talking about the fashion
23 June 2019 11:24 PM
2019 Comrades marathon runner - from addict to bone cancer amputee runner and the race for his life.
23 June 2019 11:07 PM
Desmond Tutu asked the judge for leniency but dignity SA #assisteddying activist Professor Sean Davidson sentenced to eight years for murder.
23 June 2019 10:48 PM
23 June 2019 9:58 PM
Castle Lite Unlocks a cultural hotspot of everything Hip-Hop
16 June 2019 11:43 PM
Second person to swim 100 crossings between Robben Island and the mainland
16 June 2019 11:25 PM