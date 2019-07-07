Mining issues in South Africa digging deeper and deeper

Gushwell Brooks is joined by documentary filmmakers Catherine Meyburgh, Co-director/producer: ‘Dying for Gold’, and Sylvia Vollenhoven, Award-winning Author & Filmmaker: ‘Jozi Gold’, on the ongoing underground issues for miners in SA, termed as the new “Genocide”.
