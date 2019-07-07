Talk At Nine

Decolonization of Education


Gushwell Brooks is joined by Nkwazi Nkuzi Mhango, author of over 20 books, among which are Africa Reunite or Perish, 'Is It Global War on Terrorism' or Global War over Terra Africana? How Africa Developed Europe and contributed many chapters in scholarly works on many issues of importance on Africa with the specialization in the deconstruction and decolonization theories he has been working on for a while now.

Mining issues in South Africa digging deeper and deeper

7 July 2019 11:07 PM
Looking back with the SA talk radio legends Stan Katz and John Berks.

7 July 2019 10:21 PM
Will Dope be the death of doctors?

30 June 2019 11:33 PM
The mother tongue debate

30 June 2019 11:12 PM
Narratives of Change: Reflecting on Movements in South Africa

30 June 2019 10:48 PM
South Africa believed to have highest rate of penis amputations world-wide due to male circumcision

30 June 2019 10:10 PM
The good, the bad, and the ugly– and we're not talking about the fashion

23 June 2019 11:24 PM
2019 Comrades marathon runner - from addict to bone cancer amputee runner and the race for his life.

23 June 2019 11:07 PM
Desmond Tutu asked the judge for leniency but dignity SA #assisteddying activist Professor Sean Davidson sentenced to eight years for murder.

23 June 2019 10:48 PM
