Decolonization of Education

7 July 2019 11:39 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Nkwazi Nkuzi Mhango, author of over 20 books, among which are Africa Reunite or Perish, 'Is It Global War on Terrorism' or Global War over Terra Africana? How Africa Developed Europe and contributed many chapters in scholarly works on many issues of importance on Africa with the specialization in the deconstruction and decolonization theories he has been working on for a while now.